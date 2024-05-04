Avalanche Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.10 or 0.00056781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and approximately $305.29 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 439,009,996 coins and its circulating supply is 380,320,356 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

