BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,652. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

