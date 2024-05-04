BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $23.50.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
