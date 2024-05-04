Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.24 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $4.24, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.17) earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

NYSE EBS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,164,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $203.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.24. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

