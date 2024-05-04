First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,017 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 39,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $94.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.77. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

View Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.