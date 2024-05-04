Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $250.20

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €250.20 ($269.03) and last traded at €251.60 ($270.54), with a volume of 2450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €248.60 ($267.31).
Hypoport Trading Up 2.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €222.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €180.21.
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hypoport
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.