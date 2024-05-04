Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.51. 3,562,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,420. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

