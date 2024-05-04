Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.

NQP opened at $11.69 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $89,576.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,095,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,547,180.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 183,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

