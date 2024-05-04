Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.44. 683,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,219. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

