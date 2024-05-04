SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.97. 1,750,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

