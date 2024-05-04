Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $22,363.49 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,110,723,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,110,692,221 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03440958 USD and is up 7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16,842.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

