Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Lantheus also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.81-1.86 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,698. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

