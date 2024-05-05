LSV Asset Management Has $458.16 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.26% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $458,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,298,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,706,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.