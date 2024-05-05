One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,044 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,910,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,710,000 after acquiring an additional 123,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,635,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,739. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.