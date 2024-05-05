Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 239,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,254,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 10.3% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 228,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 421,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFSD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. 340,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,404. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

