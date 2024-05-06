2,553 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in RTX by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,184 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,799,000 after buying an additional 1,389,143 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,842 shares of company stock worth $13,603,426. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.6 %

RTX stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.99. 1,972,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.55%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

