First National Trust Co Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

