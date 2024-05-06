AJOVista LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,480. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SPRY opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $944.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPRY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

