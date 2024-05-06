1,783 Shares in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Bought by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 88,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after buying an additional 323,157 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 15,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $33.03 on Monday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $581.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

