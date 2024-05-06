First National Trust Co Sells 415 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,005 shares of company stock worth $30,536,214. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

