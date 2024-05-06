LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,278 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.29% of Genworth Financial worth $38,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 16.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.50 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

