Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director John P. Gainor, Jr. Purchases 500 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saia Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $393.26. The company had a trading volume of 532,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $554.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.91 and a 1-year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.22.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

