Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC owned 0.07% of PagSeguro Digital worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 170,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.98. 1,668,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,267. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.82.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

