Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 2,000 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:IRM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.80. 1,137,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

