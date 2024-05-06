Insider Selling: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) EVP Sells 3,548 Shares of Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $222,353.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,225.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis John Dobler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $229,566.62.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,153. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $65.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $48,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

