10,461 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,193. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

