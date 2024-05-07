1,494 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.00. 457,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,406. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

In related news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

