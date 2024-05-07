Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target at $139.39

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $266,896,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 608,959 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,356,000 after purchasing an additional 604,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

