A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.40

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

A.G. BARR Trading Up 0.2 %

LON BAG opened at GBX 576 ($7.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £639.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,691.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 551.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 529.10. A.G. BARR has a twelve month low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 591.75 ($7.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.56) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.16), for a total value of £299,814.30 ($376,651.13). In related news, insider Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.16), for a total value of £299,814.30 ($376,651.13). Also, insider Julie A. Barr bought 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £496.32 ($623.52). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 176 shares of company stock valued at $94,507 and have sold 62,951 shares valued at $35,980,998. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.