Valeo SE (VLEEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2143 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Valeo Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. Valeo has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

