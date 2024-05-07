Valeo SE (VLEEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2143 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Valeo Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. Valeo has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $12.21.
About Valeo
