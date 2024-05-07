Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.