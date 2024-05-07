Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Down 3.4%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 1,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Guild had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Guild by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Guild by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

