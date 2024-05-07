KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
KB Home has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KB Home to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.
KB Home Stock Performance
NYSE:KBH opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.
Insider Activity at KB Home
In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
