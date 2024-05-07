Matson, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.
Matson has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Matson has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matson to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
Matson Stock Down 1.4 %
MATX stock opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MATX
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Matson
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.