BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

