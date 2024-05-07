Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $46,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.26. 244,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,912. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.61 and a 200-day moving average of $175.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.