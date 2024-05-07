Lincoln National Corp Buys 12,113 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 289,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,268,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.86. 6,591,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $410.67 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $448.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

