Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LQDT. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $551.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 548,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 230,755 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,815,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $2,799,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 72.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 142,443 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 126,156 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

