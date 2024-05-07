LSV Asset Management Has $14.05 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,214 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.38% of Cousins Properties worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,046,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,956 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 235,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

