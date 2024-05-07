LSV Asset Management Has $20.49 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.07% of Brinker International worth $20,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,472,000 after acquiring an additional 54,628 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,246,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brinker International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 56,192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 411.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 137,354 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $58.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

