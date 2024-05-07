Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 1,328 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $154.18. 31,689,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,173,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.20 billion, a PE ratio of 230.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

