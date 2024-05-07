Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.88% from the stock’s current price.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

Cimpress Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.78. 60,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $433,902.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $433,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $970,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,309. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 17.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 26.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 2,607.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.