Guy Gosselin Sells 22,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$1,991,000.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE AEM traded down C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$90.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3972332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight Capital upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

