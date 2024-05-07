MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,271,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,645,000 after buying an additional 69,381 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,621,000 after buying an additional 450,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.93. 5,653,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,141. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

