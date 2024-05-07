International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 51,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, River Global Investors LLP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 26,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, hitting $168.64. 4,221,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

