Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 15,292 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $37,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,932,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after purchasing an additional 548,206 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.45. The company had a trading volume of 218,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,998. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average of $143.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

