Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $32,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $284.52. 265,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,374. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.32 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

