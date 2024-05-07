Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 814.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 593,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,820,000 after buying an additional 336,989 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.65. 712,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.62. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $205.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

