Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at JMP Securities

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $4.82 on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Teradata has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,332,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 616.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 531,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after purchasing an additional 496,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 329,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

