Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.750-12.900 EPS.

NYSE SPG traded up $5.78 on Tuesday, reaching $150.22. The stock had a trading volume of 933,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

